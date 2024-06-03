BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Don't Tell Mom #newsong #richmennorthofrichmond
Public Advocate of the US
Public Advocate of the US
79 views • 11 months ago

In the same light as Oliver Anthony's song: "Rich Men North Of Richmond," a Teen, Nick Liberty sings about the sad reality happening in most public schools today in America. His song, "Don't Tell Mom," is a shocker! #Reality #newsong #based #cap #teenchallenge #cowboysandsunsets #richmennorthofrichmond #realitycheck #meme #viralsong #viral


Song and Lyrics by Nick Liberty

Sponsored by Public Advocate


Don't Tell Mom lyrics:


Refrain: Don't tell mom they said to him

it's gotta be a little secret

schools they used to be a safe zone

now they're grounds for mutilations


They said they'd make it better

preying on unsuspecting youth

now they regret it later

when kids are lied to


Refrain:

Don't tell mom they said to him

it's gotta be a little secret

schools they used to be a safe zone

now they're grounds for mutilations


fast forward 10 years later

now they can no longer have kids

when they we're given hormones

it took away their chances


Refrain:

Don't tell mom they said to him

it's gotta be a little secret

schools they used to be a safe zone

now they're grounds for mutilations



Sign our Petition to Congress to help keep our Children safe: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Prot...


#gendercorruptiontheory

#saveourchildren


For the Family,

HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO

President, Public Advocate of the U.S.


DISCLAIMER: Public Advocate is a non-profit 501(c)(4) that fights for the Family and against the radical agenda of the Homosexual Lobby. As such, we do not endorse or oppose any candidate for office. Contributions or gifts to Public Advocate of the U.S. are not tax-deductible. Public Advocate receives no government funds. You may reach us at Public Advocate, P.O. Box 1360, Merrifield, VA 22116; (703) 845-1808; https://www.publicadvocateusa.org


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction.

trumptruthchild abuselgbttransgendergender dysphoriatwo gendersprotect childrens innocence
