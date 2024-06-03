Don't Tell Mom #newsong #richmennorthofrichmond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the same light as Oliver Anthony's song: "Rich Men North Of Richmond," a Teen, Nick Liberty sings about the sad reality happening in most public schools today in America. His song, "Don't Tell Mom," is a shocker! #Reality #newsong #based #cap #teenchallenge #cowboysandsunsets #richmennorthofrichmond #realitycheck #meme #viralsong #viral
Song and Lyrics by Nick Liberty
Sponsored by Public Advocate
Don't Tell Mom lyrics:
Refrain: Don't tell mom they said to him
it's gotta be a little secret
schools they used to be a safe zone
now they're grounds for mutilations
They said they'd make it better
preying on unsuspecting youth
now they regret it later
when kids are lied to
Refrain:
Don't tell mom they said to him
it's gotta be a little secret
schools they used to be a safe zone
now they're grounds for mutilations
fast forward 10 years later
now they can no longer have kids
when they we're given hormones
it took away their chances
Refrain:
Don't tell mom they said to him
it's gotta be a little secret
schools they used to be a safe zone
now they're grounds for mutilations
Sign our Petition to Congress to help keep our Children safe: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Prot...
#gendercorruptiontheory
#saveourchildren
For the Family,
HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO
President, Public Advocate of the U.S.
DISCLAIMER: Public Advocate is a non-profit 501(c)(4) that fights for the Family and against the radical agenda of the Homosexual Lobby. As such, we do not endorse or oppose any candidate for office. Contributions or gifts to Public Advocate of the U.S. are not tax-deductible. Public Advocate receives no government funds. You may reach us at Public Advocate, P.O. Box 1360, Merrifield, VA 22116; (703) 845-1808; https://www.publicadvocateusa.org
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction.