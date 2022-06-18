Russia reduces gas flow to Europe amid sanctions causing Double Digit gas prices

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RT.
Russia's Gazprom has reduced gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline after Siemens failed to to deliver repaired gas-pumping units to the compressor back to the energy giant due to sanctions imposed by Canada - as the result, European gas prices are soaring into the double digits now.
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https://rumble.com/v18jr2n-russia-reduces-gas-flow-to-europe-amid-sanctions.html