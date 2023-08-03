Juliette Engel on Russia & Ukraine: Heads They Win, Tails We Lose...

Juliette Engel, MD, who headed child-rescue missions in the Soviet Union, and spent time in the towns and villages of Ukraine, explains the content of her upcoming presentation at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa, on 2023 August 12-13. Learn more about the Expo and obtain tickets for physical attendance or livestream at https://www.redpillexpo.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.