McAdams: The U.S. Should Abandon "Foreign Policy" Altogether

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Published August 1, 2022
RPI's Daniel McAdams tells students at the 2022 Mises University that foreign policy is central planning at its worst. Government spends billions on corrupt foreign leaders like Zelensky and Americans bear the financial burden and the existential risk.
This speech was recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, July 30, 2022.