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Fully Vaccinated People Are 27 Times More Likely to Develop COVID Symptoms Than the Unvaccinated
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432 views • September 13, 2021
Fully Vaccinated People Are 27 Times More Likely to Develop COVID Symptoms Than the Unvaccinated!!!
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/09/fully-vaccinated-people-are-27-times-more-likely-to-develop-covid-symptoms-than-the-unvaccinated-video-3758029.html
As this video illustrates, there is yet another side effect of these dangerous and highly toxic vaccines. There is a 27-fold increase in the risk of COVID symptoms among fully vaccinated individuals. One must ask why? The government and the CDC keep stressing how safe and effective these vaccines are, but the evidence contradicts them.
Between those shedding spike proteins and making the unvaccinated sick, menopausal women are now coming out of menopause after being exposed to someone who has had the vaccine. What is going on here?
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/09/fully-vaccinated-people-are-27-times-more-likely-to-develop-covid-symptoms-than-the-unvaccinated-video-3758029.html
As this video illustrates, there is yet another side effect of these dangerous and highly toxic vaccines. There is a 27-fold increase in the risk of COVID symptoms among fully vaccinated individuals. One must ask why? The government and the CDC keep stressing how safe and effective these vaccines are, but the evidence contradicts them.
Between those shedding spike proteins and making the unvaccinated sick, menopausal women are now coming out of menopause after being exposed to someone who has had the vaccine. What is going on here?
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