How Israel Controls American Opinion
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10006 followers
4
119 views • 14 hours ago

The neocons (most of them Jewish, many of them Jewish ‘dual nationals‘, and all of them ardent Zionists) are openly loyal to Israel and their hawkish foreign policy reflects it. Neocon foreign policy is barely distinguishable from Israeli foreign policy, because that’s basically what it is.

https://crimesofzion.wordpress.com/category/aipac/

U.S. politicians, under the thrall of the evil Jewish war lobby, are the biggest threat to world peace in all of human history...

https://democraticnationusa.blogspot.com/2011/11/us-politicians-under-thrall-of-evil.html

In the face of mounting criticism in recent decades, the Israel lobby has become increasingly aggressive, resorting to disinformation, lawfare, character assassination, attacks on freedom of speech and cynical efforts to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

“The Israel lobby is one of the most powerful and pervasive special interest groups in the United States. It consists of a multitude of powerful institutions and individuals that work to influence Congress, the president, academia, the media, religious institutions, and American public opinion on behalf of Israel.”

- Alison Weir

The Israel Lobby: What Everyone Needs to Know

https://www.wrmea.org/2021-june-july/the-israel-lobby-what-everyone-needs-to-know.html

The Israeli Lobby - A Danger to the World

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCsNe28A2B2v/

US Congressman Paul Findley Exposes Israel's Lobby

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvEeAMYIk0Am/

How the Israel Lobby Got its Start

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/26/how-the-israel-lobby-got-its-start/


Mirrored - MediaGiant

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

governmentzionistzogoccupied
