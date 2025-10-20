Turkish disaster-relief teams begin recovery OPs in Gaza - clearing rubble and searching for remains under ceasefire strain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkish disaster-relief teams begin recovery operations in Gaza — clearing rubble and searching for remains under ceasefire strain.
Turkey has deployed disaster-relief teams to Gaza to help recover the remains of hostages buried under rubble after two years of war.
The mission comes as Trump warns Hamas over ‘recent killings’ breach the ceasefire — and Israel vows to resume fighting if bodies aren’t returned
Footage: TRT World