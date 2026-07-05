Caracas sky turns blood-red after Venezuela earthquakes: Scientists explain the candilazo Phenomenon behind the eerie glow. Jeust days after power earthquakes devastated parts of Venezuela residents of Caracas looked up to witness another extraordinary sight: a sky glowing an intense crimson red as the Sun dipped below the horizon. Videos of the spectacle quickly spread across social media, prompting speculation that the phenomenon was connected to the recent seismic disaster. While the timing fuelled rumors of earthquake lights and other unusual explanations, atmospheric scientists say the striking display has a far more familiar cause - known locally as a candilazo. The vivid red sunset results from a combination of sunlight, airborne particles, and atmospheric conditions.





Venezuela, Already Hit by Earthquakes, Now Sees a Blood-Red Sky... "A Sign of the End?" An unusual scene in which the sky turned blood red was captured in Venezuela, which has already suffered heavy damage from a powerful earthquake, fueling a wave of speculation.





Death toll of Venezuela earthquakes rises to 2,645. More ⁠than 12,000 were wounded ​and ​some ⁠15,000 ​left homeless ​by ⁠the disaster, ⁠the ​ministry ​said. The ​death toll ‌in Venezuela's ​twin ​earthquakes last week ⁠has ​risen to ​2,645, the nation's ​information ​ministry said on ‌Friday.





Venezuela's largest refinery in service after power outage following earthquake. Venezuela's 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery, the country's largest, was back in service on Friday after a power outage, processing some 140,000 bpd of crude and with its fluid catalytic cracker active, three sources from the facility said.





Blackouts and water shortages grip Venezuela. Across Venezuela, electricity and water outages are becoming the norm. With infrastructure crumbling and services failing, experts warn of a growing nationwide emergency that will affect health and the food supply.





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