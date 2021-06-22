Secret Societies - Revenge Of The Kennedys Remix

Music Copyright VECTOR117 2021vector117.comTrack 11 from the album: Beyond The Mind - Wwg1wga!Original music produced, composed and mixed by DJ VECTOR117Please support this patriot dance music by becoming a Patreon patron:Thanks.DJ VECTOR117President John F Kennedy"I want to talk about our common responsibilities in the face of a common danger.The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society;and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings.Our way of life is under attack.The survival of our friends is in danger.It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics,a change in missions--by the government, by the people,by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper.For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence--on infiltration instead of invasion,on subversion instead of elections,on intimidation instead of free choice,on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day.It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resourcesinto the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combinesmilitary, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations."- President John F Kennedy (35th President)