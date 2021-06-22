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Secret Societies - Revenge Of The Kennedys Remix
Beyond The Mind
Beyond The Mind
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130 views • June 22, 2021
Music Copyright VECTOR117 2021
vector117.com
Track 11 from the album: Beyond The Mind - Wwg1wga!
Original music produced, composed and mixed by DJ VECTOR117
Please support this patriot dance music by becoming a Patreon patron:
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Thanks.
DJ VECTOR117


President John F Kennedy

"I want to talk about our common responsibilities in the face of a common danger.
The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society;
and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings.
Our way of life is under attack.
The survival of our friends is in danger.
It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics,
a change in missions--by the government, by the people,
by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper.
For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence--
on infiltration instead of invasion,
on subversion instead of elections,
on intimidation instead of free choice,
on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day.
It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources
into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines
military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations."
- President John F Kennedy (35th President)
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trumpqanonwwg1wgatechno
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