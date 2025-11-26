🚨Former PM on pedophile list & 27 others - says Australian senator Bill Heffernan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Australian senator: Former PM on pedophile list
Bill Heffernan has presented police documents naming 28 prominent people as alleged pedophiles, a list signed off by a senior counsel.
He stated that "every attorney-general" has for years seen these "very disturbing" documents, but failed to act.
Most shockingly, he revealed: "There is a former prime minister on this list."