Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NFL Week 13 Recap - No One Cares
channel image
Real Free News
61 Subscribers
110 views
Published Yesterday

Well the NFL’s weak 13 is finally over and no one cares . The NFL owners sleazy jerks who ruined football. The NFL Coaches are gay and they ruined football. The NFL players are silly little sissy boys who ruined football. So these losers ruined football and their weak 13 is over and No one cares!

#nfl #football #sports #nflsucks #nflnews #nflfootball #superbowl #nfldraft #mlb #nflmemes #life #espn #americanfootball #madden #patriots #nhl #collegefootball #fantasyfootball #explorepage #ncaa #touchdown #nflplayoffs #nflcoaches #nfllosers #nflhalftime #nfltimeout

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/nfl-2023-no-one-cares?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

NFL Theme Song(Trap Remix) [Copyright Free Beatz] Fresh Beatz https://youtu.be/Bqy_8WZCtio?si=CWW6AWFeozhDpeFu This is a channel that features Copyright Free Music.

FAIR-USE DISCLAIMER*

*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute for, but not limited to, Non-profit, educational or personal use.

Keywords
hollywoodstarscelebritiesidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket