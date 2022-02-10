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Life insurance payouts don’t lie. How long will life insurance companies pay out on a risky vaccines?
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208 views • February 10, 2022
This is for those who are victims of propaganda. If you are watching this, save your children. Stop ignoring what is happening to the highest vaccinated countries. It was those who lied to you about vaccine safety that did you in. Please wake up and stop what is happening with the distraction of humanity. Stop going after those who chose not to partake in the poison antidote. Help go after the liars and propaganda perpetrators and attempt to save your children from the fate.
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