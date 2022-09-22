NORTHUMBRIA POLICE ARE COMPLICIT IN DEMOCIDE/GENOCIDE/ECOCIDE

⁣HELICOPTER SPRAYING CHEM TRAIL OVER THE NORTHEAST OF ENGLAND UK



IMAGE G-POLA BUZZING ME 18M ALT ABOVE DOING 180MPH



⁣24/9/22 G-ASZU ( ⁣ANTHONY CROWE) GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY 26823, G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY ⁣26824, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE 664888, G-CISX OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY



22/9/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY GROUND LEVEL 26803, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE 692261, CHOPPER, BELL, BLUE WITH SILVER 4 STRIPES ON SILVER UNSAFE FLY 26805



⁣⁣⁣IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE ) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON



⁣(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



⁣UPLOAD INTEL DROP TI.

⁣

⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.



⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye



⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter.



⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.



Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



⁣Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian.



⁣“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson



The People Retain Authority over their Government.



It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.









