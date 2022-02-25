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Freedom Church of God Emory, TX Threat 2 Pt 2
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10 views • February 25, 2022
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Freedom Church of God Emory, TX
There are 6 short videos in the series. Please start with Pt 1 and work your way up.
Unknown male in truck forgot to let Pastor know he threatened me and I prepared to defend myself. I will have his name soon. I'm standing on ROW whole time in this video.
Some good reads Proverbs 6:16-19
Freedom Church of God
Emory, TX
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**THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES***
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, education, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
The views and opinions expressed on this YouTube Channel are those of the owner of this channel and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the person or person discussed in the videos. Any content provided by this channel owner is of their opinion, and are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.
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Body Cam: Looking for sponsor
Handheld police scanner: Looking for sponsor:
Gimbal: Looking for sponsor
GoPro: Looking for sponsor
Help fund us through PAYPAL: paypal.me/LoneStarNews
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2019-2022 by Lone Star News. All Rights Reserved.
Lone Star Contributors
Michael Neighbors-Editor-Investigative reporter
B.G. Johnson- Assistant Editor
Victoria Paige- Investigative reporter
Christina Thomason -Field correspondent, reporter
D Mitchell-Field correspondent
Clyde Johnson-Field correspondent
Joe Smith-Field correspondent
And a few other trusted citizens, who for the moment, remain anonymous.
Lone Star News Website: https://lonestarnews.org/
2019-2022 Lone Star News
Bare in mind that the facts presented in my videos are not indicative of my personal opinion, and I do not always agree with the outcome, people, or judgements of any interaction. My videos should not be construed as legal advice, they are merely a presentation of facts as I understand them.
**TYRANT ALERT**
#Lone Star News #First Amendment #The Constitution
Feel Free to SHARE this video wherever you like!
Freedom Church of God Emory, TX
There are 6 short videos in the series. Please start with Pt 1 and work your way up.
Unknown male in truck forgot to let Pastor know he threatened me and I prepared to defend myself. I will have his name soon. I'm standing on ROW whole time in this video.
Some good reads Proverbs 6:16-19
Freedom Church of God
Emory, TX
✅ Subscribe, Share & Smash the 🔔
Feel Free to SHARE this video wherever you like!
+++SHARE & MIRROR+++
Need subscribers to go Live, Please like and Subscribe! Thanks!!
~Local Tri County News ~State News ~World News~
News You Won’t Get Anywhere Else!!
A Front Row seat to see what Freedom looks like!
https://lonestarnews.org/
Lone Star News Merch Now Here!!
Register Now and receive a limited-time 20% discount will be applied at checkout and only applies to merchandise ordered.
https://lonestarnews.qbstores.com/home
**THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES***
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, education, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
The views and opinions expressed on this YouTube Channel are those of the owner of this channel and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the person or person discussed in the videos. Any content provided by this channel owner is of their opinion, and are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.
Lone Star News New Website: https://lonestarnews.org/
Lone Star News Website: https://sites.google.com/view/lonestarnews/home
Lone Star Media Coalition Group
www.facebook.com/groups/lonestarmediacoalition/
Lone Star Media Coalition
https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarMediaCoalition
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lonestarnews
https://www.gettr.com/user/lonestarnews
Lone Star News on Gab: https://gab.com/LoneStarNews
Lone Star News on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1vE0ElPvRILF/
Lone Star News on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-455037
Lone Star News on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lonestarnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/news_lone
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lonestarnews/
Body Cam: Looking for sponsor
Handheld police scanner: Looking for sponsor:
Gimbal: Looking for sponsor
GoPro: Looking for sponsor
Help fund us through PAYPAL: paypal.me/LoneStarNews
GO FUND ME:
https://www.gofundme.com/LoneStarNews
Sponsor us on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/LoneStarNews
2019-2022 by Lone Star News. All Rights Reserved.
Lone Star Contributors
Michael Neighbors-Editor-Investigative reporter
B.G. Johnson- Assistant Editor
Victoria Paige- Investigative reporter
Christina Thomason -Field correspondent, reporter
D Mitchell-Field correspondent
Clyde Johnson-Field correspondent
Joe Smith-Field correspondent
And a few other trusted citizens, who for the moment, remain anonymous.
Lone Star News Website: https://lonestarnews.org/
2019-2022 Lone Star News
Bare in mind that the facts presented in my videos are not indicative of my personal opinion, and I do not always agree with the outcome, people, or judgements of any interaction. My videos should not be construed as legal advice, they are merely a presentation of facts as I understand them.
**TYRANT ALERT**
#Lone Star News #First Amendment #The Constitution
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