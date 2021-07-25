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Death_Angel - WE MUST JOIN OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS WORLDWIDE
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150 views • July 25, 2021
Death_Angel - WE MUST JOIN OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS WORLDWIDE
MUST SEE AND SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jkMGwxvjEKkW/
Lets go land of the free home of the brave GET THE FUCK UP
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/From-Vietnam-to-NWO-Global-takeover-This-reporter-from-0--Minds:f?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214089110795735040?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1236869969379749888?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/A-comprehensive-and-very-clear-overview-of-dozens-of-scientific-trials-and-investigative-reports-that-prove-how-the-pandemic-is-a-criminal-operation:1?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
MUST SEE AND SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jkMGwxvjEKkW/
Lets go land of the free home of the brave GET THE FUCK UP
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/From-Vietnam-to-NWO-Global-takeover-This-reporter-from-0--Minds:f?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214089110795735040?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1236869969379749888?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/A-comprehensive-and-very-clear-overview-of-dozens-of-scientific-trials-and-investigative-reports-that-prove-how-the-pandemic-is-a-criminal-operation:1?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
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