Nephilim reptilian New Age witches spreading Satanist lies that Jesus is a ascended Antichrist alien

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). The millions of transvestite fallen angels and their offspring nephilim reptilian-hybrid dead-disembodied demon-spirit raphaim pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers “lesbian sisterhood coven witch” “gay brotherhood Satanist secret societies” witch feminist globalist elites “fake humans” (referred to as the “tares among the wheat” in the Bible), who God killed with Noah's flood and imprisoned their unclean spirits in the abyss, have been released by the Illuminati NWO Satanist feminist witches’ millions of abortion clinic Baal-Moloch child-sacrifice-ritual black magick energy to open wormhole portals, and they have been placed into the fake cloned reptilian-hybrid human-looking meat suits of the Pleiadian fake alien avatar bodies and New Age witch fake human "star seed children" avatar bodies, and they are spreading their New Age “old Atlantis nephilim religion necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling witchcraft spiritualism” Luciferian Satanism's deception lies that: "Jesus is not God who gave his life on the cross to save you from your sins, but he is a just a Satanism's New Age fake alien fake ascended master fake ancient god fake light being, and you can be like him by having the same Christ-consciousness ascended-master fallen-angel-demon-possession by receiving the COVID ‘mark of the beast’ bioweapon AI-nanobot hive-mind zombie-Borg neuralink-satellite-connected digital-ID digital-currency one-world-surveillance-economy DNA-gene-altering chimera-shapeshifting Luciferase-tattoo microneedle patch vaccine" forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden to make you into a god just like the fallen angels & Satan Lucifer with their supernatural angelic powers & supernatural angelic healing & supernatural angelic hive-mind Christ-consciousness-ascended-mind-slave intelligence. They are deceiving the millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” cowardly traitor fake Christian women that if they eat the Garden of Eden’s forbidden fruit, then they can be like God by becoming a Christ-consciousness ascended-master New Age psychic witch too just like the nephilim fake alien Sananda Jesus, who is the son of the Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian Nazi fake alien Semjaza, because each human is a god and part of the god-consciousness and they can be a “strong independent woman feminist female witchcraft rebellion” powerful woman greater than Eve in the Garden of Eden and be a female pastor in their church and become equal to the “evil patriarchy toxic masculinity slave-driver oppressive genocidal-maniac Satanist-elites women-tyrannizing wicked” Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who gave his life on the cross to pay for their sins with self-sacrificial love.” Warn the 6 billion humans and the millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” cowardly traitor fake Christian church donators and dumb Eve women, who will be deceived by these reptilian hybrid nephilim Satanist witches into following & worshipping Satan Lucifer’s Antichrist & false prophet & fake alien fake Jesus. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine