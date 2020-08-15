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SHADOW GATE - MILLIE WEAVER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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26 views • August 15, 2020
On Friday, 08/14/20, Infowars reporter and film maker, Millie Weaver was arrested at her home. There is a lot of speculation surrounding her arrest due to the timing of the release of her documentary video.
Millie Weaver was arrested the same day she was getting ready to release a documentary called ‘SHADOW GATE’. The film showcases two whistleblowers who disclose there is a secretive network of government contractors which consists of government and military insiders (both current and former) who have ‘back door’ access to intelligence agencies and all of the information that they collect on everyone including politicians and how this information is used to blackmail powerful people to control them.
The film also alleges that Military Psychological Warfare Programs (PsyOps) are being used against the people primarily through the mainstream corporate media and social media to control the population. Think COVID-19 PLANdemic HOAX as the big one going on right now, as well as endless False Flag HOAX Terrorist Events that use Crisis Actors and Role Players.
One of the whistleblowers in the film Tore, who was recently suspended by twitter, believes Millie Weaver was arrested because of this film. Tore has gone ahead and released the documentary ahead of schedule so this information is disclosed ASAP. The Portage County Sheriff's Department confirms Millie Weaver is in their custody. The sheriffs office also confirmed that she was served a 'SECRET INDICTMENT'.
The charges Ms. Weaver faces are tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice. The sheriffs office also confirmed she is being held without bond and will remain in custody over the weekend until she appears before a judge on Monday morning. This is the Documentary Video she was getting ready to release, so share it far and wide as a way to help Millie.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Millie Weaver on Millennial Millie
https://www.millennialmillie.com/
Millie Weaver at InfoWars on Banned.Video
https://banned.video/channel/millie-weaver
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Millie Weaver was arrested the same day she was getting ready to release a documentary called ‘SHADOW GATE’. The film showcases two whistleblowers who disclose there is a secretive network of government contractors which consists of government and military insiders (both current and former) who have ‘back door’ access to intelligence agencies and all of the information that they collect on everyone including politicians and how this information is used to blackmail powerful people to control them.
The film also alleges that Military Psychological Warfare Programs (PsyOps) are being used against the people primarily through the mainstream corporate media and social media to control the population. Think COVID-19 PLANdemic HOAX as the big one going on right now, as well as endless False Flag HOAX Terrorist Events that use Crisis Actors and Role Players.
One of the whistleblowers in the film Tore, who was recently suspended by twitter, believes Millie Weaver was arrested because of this film. Tore has gone ahead and released the documentary ahead of schedule so this information is disclosed ASAP. The Portage County Sheriff's Department confirms Millie Weaver is in their custody. The sheriffs office also confirmed that she was served a 'SECRET INDICTMENT'.
The charges Ms. Weaver faces are tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice. The sheriffs office also confirmed she is being held without bond and will remain in custody over the weekend until she appears before a judge on Monday morning. This is the Documentary Video she was getting ready to release, so share it far and wide as a way to help Millie.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Millie Weaver on Millennial Millie
https://www.millennialmillie.com/
Millie Weaver at InfoWars on Banned.Video
https://banned.video/channel/millie-weaver
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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