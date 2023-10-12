In the DPR, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been Sentenced to 'Life Imprisonment' for Firing upon a Column of Refugees in Mariupol

In the Donetsk People's Republic, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been sentenced to life imprisonment for firing upon a column of refugees in Mariupol.
The information was provided by the regional prosecutor's office.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.