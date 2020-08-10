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Antifa instructing CHAZ participants to hide evidence in the shooting/murder of two teenagers
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105 views • August 10, 2020
https://twitter.com/Doranimated/status/1282103939127824384
"Leave no evidence.”
This video claims to capture the aftermath of the shooting and killing of a 16 year old by CHOP “security” and the wounding of a 14 year old. It sounds as if they are covering up a murder for fear that it will embarrass CHOP.
http://archive.is/0RRnh
"16-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded..when they were shot at 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in the protest area known as CHOP, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood."
"Leave no evidence.”
This video claims to capture the aftermath of the shooting and killing of a 16 year old by CHOP “security” and the wounding of a 14 year old. It sounds as if they are covering up a murder for fear that it will embarrass CHOP.
http://archive.is/0RRnh
"16-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded..when they were shot at 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in the protest area known as CHOP, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood."
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