[Apr 1, 2020] TFR - 179 - Revolutionary Radio with Justin Best: From Marine To Gardening To Survive
On this show, my guest was Justin Best. First time on the Revolutionary Radio Project, so I thought it best to get to know him first. So, the first half of the show was about his testimony. Then we moved into discussions about following the ways of YHWH and planting your own garden.


