Prophecy: Iran Hits US Ships 03/12/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a vision that has not previously been released. This vision is from “U B Ready” and it tells the story how U.S. Ships will be hit by Iran. Pastor Stan also shares “The Show has Begun” that shows us what lies ahead for America and the world in the coming years.
Visit us online at:
To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/
To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
02:45Grand Finale
07:53Show has Begun
19:00Pentagon
24:24Three Ships
24:37Pentecost