Vitamin D High Dose: Synthetic Vit D Blocks Retinol (Vit A). Synthetic Vit D vs Cod Liver Oil? Morley Robbins, The Magnesium Man
Published 2 months ago |
Cod Liver Oil is a great option for supplementing natural Vit D. Cod Liver Oil won't block retinol (Vitamin A) like synthetic Vit D.   In addition, synthetic vitamin D is soy-based and the goitrogens in processed modern soy are anti-thyroid:  www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSoy.html

More on Vitamin D, Magnesium and Calcium: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCalcium.html

www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com  Morley Robbins, also known as the "Magnesium Man" is a certified health coach, founder of The Root Cause Protocol and founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group. Robbins has 32 years of experience as a Hospital Executive and Executive Consultant with a BA in Biology (Denison University, Ohio) and MBA from George Washington University in Healthcare Administration. Morley reads through vast quantities of medical research to decipher the core inter-relationships on magnesium, copper, retinol and iron. ~ www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

Book Title: CuRE Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution that you're looking for.  www.therootcauseprotocol.com/book/

FULL Show:  www.youtube.com/watch?v=44P8P5FL-Mc

Intermittent Fasting: The Chantel Ray Way

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCteFjiVaY6n0SOAixcyZbWA/videos

