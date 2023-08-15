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SHOCKING NEW VAX DATA! - CDC Data Shows Over 118,000 Children Died Suddenly After Injections!
World Alternative Media
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5069 views • August 15, 2023

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking recent data from the CDC which is sure to make your blood boil.

According to excess death data, 118,000 children have died "suddenly" since the introduction of the gene editing injections. This data comes straight from the CDC and when analyzed makes a lot more sense than the VAERS data which of course is not trustworthy.

While this data is examined, another recent MRI study has exposed adolescents suffering from heart scars following the injections by Moderna and Pfizer.

The level of evil involved in pushing countless children to get these shots despite knowing FULL WELL (which FDA and Pfizer data proves) that these shots would effect the hearts of everyone including children is unthinkable.

In this video, we break down much of the data and also compare it to current agendas which unfortunately, far too many are missing.


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World Alternative Media

2023

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healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracyeugenicsmandatevoluntaryismjabmodernajosh sigurdsonpfizercoronaviruscovid19covidmyocarditiswam
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