BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deception in the End Times Part 13: Wasted Years
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 8 months ago

Angels are eternal beings who existed before the creation of Adam and Eve but they cannot see into the future; they only know what has been predicted in the Bible. Satan and his fallen angels gleefully orchestrated the Viking raids into England and Western Europe from 800 to 1100 A.D. that left a trail of death and destruction.

The Vikings killed, plundered, raped and took slaves while the papacy of Rome continued its meddling and the generations living through this time period suffered greatly on earth and also in hell when they found out there was no salvation in the Roman Catholic Church. The light of the Gospel was very dim as the Vikings and their victims died in their sins and left behind all they had accumulated on earth.

It's always healthy to have an eternal perspective when looking at life events, because many times we don't have our thinking lined up with God. There would be a great revival on earth today if we could hear the wailing of the people who perished.

As the time of the Antichrist draws near, we would do well to remember Jesus' words: "The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few: pray you therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth laborers into his harvest."

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1416.pdf

RLJ-1416 -- NOVEMBER 3, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
deceptionbibleend timeseternal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy