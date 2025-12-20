What’s Behind the Silver Surge? Large Institutions Cashing In w/ Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to break down the explosive surge in silver prices — and the unmistakable signs of manipulation now appearing across global markets.

As silver pushes into a new phase of volatility, Andy explains what is really driving the move, who’s behind the suppression patterns, and why the disconnect between physical demand and paper pricing is becoming impossible to hide. We explore what this emerging pressure means not only for silver investors, but for industries dependent on silver, the global supply chain, and the stability of the world economy.

We also cover the most important economic news affecting your savings, purchasing power, and financial future — including signals that the mainstream media is ignoring.

