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[VO] Amazing Polly : Le racket de la mafia mondiale sur la santé
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39 views • October 16, 2020
«BOOM revelations get bigger as we go along. Stay with me! Fauci, Event201, Foundations ...and something called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. I expose the front organizations covering for the Global Health Mafia.» Amazing Polly
« BOOM ! Les révélations deviennent de plus en plus importantes au fur et à mesure que nous avançons. Restez avec moi ! Fauci, Event201, Foundations... et quelque chose appelé le Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. J'expose les organisations de façade qui couvrent la mafia de la santé mondiale. » Amazing Polly (Traduction Deepl.)
Vous pouvez retrouver Amazing Polly ici :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://lbry.tv/@MargueriteRothe:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
« BOOM ! Les révélations deviennent de plus en plus importantes au fur et à mesure que nous avançons. Restez avec moi ! Fauci, Event201, Foundations... et quelque chose appelé le Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. J'expose les organisations de façade qui couvrent la mafia de la santé mondiale. » Amazing Polly (Traduction Deepl.)
Vous pouvez retrouver Amazing Polly ici :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://lbry.tv/@MargueriteRothe:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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