⚡️ SITREP

⚠️ The Russian Aerospace Forces tonight launched group strikes by long-range precision air-based weapons against locations where AFU operational reserves were amassed, as well as a foreign-made ammunition and weapons depot.

💥 All the assigned targets have been engaged. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian troops continued to attempt to carry out an offensive in South Donetsk direction, as well as near Artyomovsk.

◽️ In the Vremevka salient, the Kiev regime launched an offensive by the units hastily formed from the remnants of the Ukrainian brigades which had previously suffered heavy losses.

💥 Three attacks by Ukrainian units reinforced with tanks and armored fighting vehicles were repelled in the area of Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic) over the past 24 hours.

💥 All the attacks were repelled by courageous and decisive actions of Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire. Of the ten AFU armored personnel carriers involved in the attacks, eight were eliminated. Eight of ten AFU armored personnel carriers involved in the attacks were eliminated.

💥 Two enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in the vicinity of Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic) during the day. Two Ukrainian tanks and three armored fighting vehicles have been hit.

💥 Most of the personnel of an AFU company tactical group and four infantry fighting vehicles were neutralized as the Russian troops repelled the attack near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Total enemy losses in those areas during the day were up to 275 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, fifteen armored fighting vehicles, eight vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

💥 Two enemy attacks in the direction of Klesheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been successfully repelled by the Yug Group of Forces to the south of Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

◽️ The enemy failed to break into the Russian defense.

💥 Up to 350 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles were neutralized in the fighting.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the enemy close to Ivanovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Timkovka (Kharkov region).

💥 More than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored personnel carrier, one pick-up truck, and one D-20 howitzer have been destroyed during the day.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and the Serevryansky forestry.

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and D-30 and D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been neutralized over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 114 areas during the day.

◽️ Air defense forces have intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and ten HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry



