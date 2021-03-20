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Decriminalize Everything: The Case for Abolishing Crime - Is utopia worth the birth pangs?
jroseland
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41 views • March 20, 2021

A very dangerous idea (that would endanger those most deserving of danger) about how Western civilization could be saved and society could be made much more sound, sane, and just.

Like many of you, I've taken the red pill and had the unpleasant epiphany that many "first-world" developed countries are beyond saving. I had concluded that the United States where I'm from, like the Titanic after its hull was ripped open by that iceberg is on an inevitable course to sink into darkness. I'd reached the conclusion that the only solution to preventing a truly dystopian future was the widespread implementation of human gene-editing technology. But, upon deeper contemplation, I think there may be a second option for saving civilization…


3:13 Anarchic Antifragility - A thought experiment

5:37 Decriminalize everything, even murder

12:15 Anarch would address every grievance

17:43 Anarchy = honor culture

31:11 The Birth Pangs of Utopia

38:22 The Business Environment

47:52 Caring for the misfortunate

51:48 Compared to what…

56:03 Pragmatic Implementation

1:03:55 Conclusion


Read the "antifragile anarchy" manifesto 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/decriminalize-everything

Intro clip 📽️ KENSINGTON AVE PHILADELPHIA AT NIGHT

https://youtu.be/cOBoDT-3oM0


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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking. Affiliate links in this article support MarketplaceGOLD.

Keywords
anarchismred pilllibertarianismutopia
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