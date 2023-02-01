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NCP114ASN180T1G is used for the ASIC Miner hash board. It is a linear voltage regulator chip.NCP114ASN180T1G CADHLQ CADMIZ CADMHY / ncp114asn180t1g 50 300mA SOT23-5 Linear Voltage Regulators
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1143
#ASICMiner #hashboard #chip #voltage #zeusmining