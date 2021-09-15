BANNED VIDEO: CONGRESSMAN MASSIE SAYS: RESIST!

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BeadHappy wants to thank the plethora of family, friends and associates who forwarded this information. I sure hope you can watch it and it gets posted FOR THE SECOND TRY AT 11:28AM ET WED. SEPT 15, 2021 GOD BLESS YOU, GOD BLESS US ALL GOD BLESS AMERICA GOD BLESS THE WHOLE WORLD.
video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sH_wt0uMXY