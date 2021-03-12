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Charlie Ward Admits He Provided Teenagers to Jimmy Savile While Johnny Rotten Wanted To Bump Him Off???
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203 views • March 12, 2021
Credit goes to M Seeker of Truth and Global Agenda on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqMBC2MHo1u4t8zl0wERBw/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ/videos
This is an excerpt of M SEEKER OF TRUTH video titled: "30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward" video which I am sharing on my channel as well. So look out for it. Charlie Ward (in my opinion) is leading a group of people who are putting hyperbole disinformation out in social Media pretending to be Trump and "Q" supporters when they are really doing the 'real' Truth Movement a disservice by mocking us with fake conspiracy theories on a regular basis. Meanwhile back in 2015 Punk Rock legend Johnny Rotten told Piers Morgan that he thought Jimmy Savile was a creep and had him on his 'Hit List' back in the day.
Related videos:
30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward (February 10th, 2021).
M TRUTH SEEKER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNeFs...
BBC bans Johnny Rotten in 1978 for outing Jimmy Saville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4OzI...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ/videos
This is an excerpt of M SEEKER OF TRUTH video titled: "30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward" video which I am sharing on my channel as well. So look out for it. Charlie Ward (in my opinion) is leading a group of people who are putting hyperbole disinformation out in social Media pretending to be Trump and "Q" supporters when they are really doing the 'real' Truth Movement a disservice by mocking us with fake conspiracy theories on a regular basis. Meanwhile back in 2015 Punk Rock legend Johnny Rotten told Piers Morgan that he thought Jimmy Savile was a creep and had him on his 'Hit List' back in the day.
Related videos:
30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward (February 10th, 2021).
M TRUTH SEEKER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNeFs...
BBC bans Johnny Rotten in 1978 for outing Jimmy Saville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4OzI...
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