© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** URGENT: Confirmed-Disposable Masks & Swabs FILLED with Deadly BIOWEAPON! – Forbidden Knowledge, 20/Apr/2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
716 views • April 24, 2021
** URGENT: Doctor Confirms Parasitic Worms on Facemasks **
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 20/Apr/2021
- Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/urgent-doctor-confirms-parasitic-worms-on-facemasks/
** Dok-Tor CONFIRMS The Disposable Face Diapers ARE FILLED with W*O*R*MS!!! And Other News
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkxToS2a_XY
- We’ve truly entered “SciFi World”. Although it’s been a long time since I’ve batted an eye about topics like UFOs, even I am having cognitive dissonance over some of things I’m reporting on lately, such as the prevalence of Satanic pedophilia and the use of adrenochrome, as major factors in the child sex trafficking and the crisis on the US southern border that we’re now seeing. It all sounds like crazy talk but apparently, it’s not.
The latest crazy story is that there are parasitic worms on facemasks and COVID swabs, which is now confirmed, to the absolute horror of a medical doctor in the UK, who practiced for years as an emergency room doctor and as an otolaryngologist and who was also a teacher of anatomy and related subjects at a medical school. She goes by “Dr T” and does not mention here the names of the institutions where she studied and worked, presumably to protect the identities of those associated with her.
She says that after her teen-aged son showed her the videos of moving black strands that we’ve seen and after watching numerous such videos herself, Dr T assumed these were hoaxes.
To prove this, she and her son looked at some masks together under a microscope, which was easy, because her husband practices as a dentist and his office had access to several batches and brands of surgical face masks.
To her shock, each of the seven individually-sealed masks she tested from five different factories, packed in completely sealed boxes from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) was contaminated with parasites.
Furthermore, she could not chalk up the worms’ movements to anything “electrostatic”. She was 100% convinced that they were alive, saying, “I am not in any doubt that I have seen living organisms in NHS masks,” while also acknowledging that she is not a microbiologist and that she’d like to see specialists in Parasitology looking at these, to see if they are dormant organisms that come to life when exposed to warmth, humidity and CO2.
“I’ve kind of done the odds on this. There is no way that coincidence could make all five of those contaminated, unless there is widespread contamination. So, that’s why I’m here…there’s no other medics speaking out about this. I don’t know why. I don’t now if they’re busy and they don’t end up seeing these videos on the internet, so they don’t even know there’s a problem…
“We have got to absolutely call to action everybody who has access to a microscope – a proper microscope, in a lab – needs to look at masks. Everybody who knows somebody who works in a lab needs to tell them….I want to be wrong that it’s widespread. I want this to be the most incredible, rare statistic, ever; that me and these other people around the world were unlucky and that this is not what it appears to be.”
Dr T bought a high-quality microscope and together with her husband took clear video, seen here of this microscopic black strand/worm moving, while the cotton fibers beside it remained stock still. She says that a microbiologist to whom she sent her photos told her that in his opinion, these are flat worms from the Platyhelminths family. (One wonders if this could be why Ivermectin has been found to be so effective against the “coronavirus”?)
Mark Playne, her interviewer says, “The cognitive dissonance for everybody will be so high on this. We’re all going to presume that it’s absolutely not possible. That’s the basic presumption; that a product that’s been built to create safety could be contaminated in this way, having the completely opposite effect – well, beyond opposite effect…which is sinister beyond words.”
Myself, I can’t help thinking that Taenia (tapeworms) could be bioengineered to function as a method to implant a tracking device. Tapeworms have adapted for millions of years to thrive in the human intestinal tract, where they can live undetected for upwards of 25 years at a time, entering via the mouth with diseased food.
And let’s not forget that the CCP insisted on giving anal swabs to “test” US diplomats in China for COVID – a respiratory disease!
Ten years ago, Sofia Smallstorm went on a speaking tour about the “Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology” and how this new frontier of science combines genetics, robotics and nano-technology with wireless communications signals (5G) and artificial intelligence, hybridizing natural forms and engineering tissues beyond our wildest dreams.
Cont'd ---
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 20/Apr/2021
- Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/urgent-doctor-confirms-parasitic-worms-on-facemasks/
** Dok-Tor CONFIRMS The Disposable Face Diapers ARE FILLED with W*O*R*MS!!! And Other News
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkxToS2a_XY
- We’ve truly entered “SciFi World”. Although it’s been a long time since I’ve batted an eye about topics like UFOs, even I am having cognitive dissonance over some of things I’m reporting on lately, such as the prevalence of Satanic pedophilia and the use of adrenochrome, as major factors in the child sex trafficking and the crisis on the US southern border that we’re now seeing. It all sounds like crazy talk but apparently, it’s not.
The latest crazy story is that there are parasitic worms on facemasks and COVID swabs, which is now confirmed, to the absolute horror of a medical doctor in the UK, who practiced for years as an emergency room doctor and as an otolaryngologist and who was also a teacher of anatomy and related subjects at a medical school. She goes by “Dr T” and does not mention here the names of the institutions where she studied and worked, presumably to protect the identities of those associated with her.
She says that after her teen-aged son showed her the videos of moving black strands that we’ve seen and after watching numerous such videos herself, Dr T assumed these were hoaxes.
To prove this, she and her son looked at some masks together under a microscope, which was easy, because her husband practices as a dentist and his office had access to several batches and brands of surgical face masks.
To her shock, each of the seven individually-sealed masks she tested from five different factories, packed in completely sealed boxes from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) was contaminated with parasites.
Furthermore, she could not chalk up the worms’ movements to anything “electrostatic”. She was 100% convinced that they were alive, saying, “I am not in any doubt that I have seen living organisms in NHS masks,” while also acknowledging that she is not a microbiologist and that she’d like to see specialists in Parasitology looking at these, to see if they are dormant organisms that come to life when exposed to warmth, humidity and CO2.
“I’ve kind of done the odds on this. There is no way that coincidence could make all five of those contaminated, unless there is widespread contamination. So, that’s why I’m here…there’s no other medics speaking out about this. I don’t know why. I don’t now if they’re busy and they don’t end up seeing these videos on the internet, so they don’t even know there’s a problem…
“We have got to absolutely call to action everybody who has access to a microscope – a proper microscope, in a lab – needs to look at masks. Everybody who knows somebody who works in a lab needs to tell them….I want to be wrong that it’s widespread. I want this to be the most incredible, rare statistic, ever; that me and these other people around the world were unlucky and that this is not what it appears to be.”
Dr T bought a high-quality microscope and together with her husband took clear video, seen here of this microscopic black strand/worm moving, while the cotton fibers beside it remained stock still. She says that a microbiologist to whom she sent her photos told her that in his opinion, these are flat worms from the Platyhelminths family. (One wonders if this could be why Ivermectin has been found to be so effective against the “coronavirus”?)
Mark Playne, her interviewer says, “The cognitive dissonance for everybody will be so high on this. We’re all going to presume that it’s absolutely not possible. That’s the basic presumption; that a product that’s been built to create safety could be contaminated in this way, having the completely opposite effect – well, beyond opposite effect…which is sinister beyond words.”
Myself, I can’t help thinking that Taenia (tapeworms) could be bioengineered to function as a method to implant a tracking device. Tapeworms have adapted for millions of years to thrive in the human intestinal tract, where they can live undetected for upwards of 25 years at a time, entering via the mouth with diseased food.
And let’s not forget that the CCP insisted on giving anal swabs to “test” US diplomats in China for COVID – a respiratory disease!
Ten years ago, Sofia Smallstorm went on a speaking tour about the “Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology” and how this new frontier of science combines genetics, robotics and nano-technology with wireless communications signals (5G) and artificial intelligence, hybridizing natural forms and engineering tissues beyond our wildest dreams.
Cont'd ---
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.