Covid-Vax Blood?! | Making Sense of the Madness
Why don't they want transparency?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with James Roguski about our right to medical autonomy, as well as James' study of toxins in blood.
See this episode of MSOM at:
https://bit.ly/msom-ep-641
Want to tune in on-the-go?
Visit https://bit.ly/msom-pod-ep-641 to listen to the Making Sense of the Madness podcast!
For more content, visit: www.AMPNews.us
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.