Safe Havens for Babies - Monica Kelsey - Freedom Alive® Ep129

Every week in America, babies are discarded in dumpsters or other dangerous locations and left to die. Yet all 50 states have enacted the Safe Haven Law, which allows women in crisis to safely surrender their newborns without facing consequences or prosecution. As a result, Monica Kelsey started Safe Haven Baby Boxes. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Monica shares how this effort is saving children throughout the nation!

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Sep 29, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm