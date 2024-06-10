BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kidney Facts: Mastering Your Body's Filtration System w/ Pharmacist Ben Fuchs DWD 6/7/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
Kidney Facts: Mastering Your Body's Filtration System w/ Pharmacist Ben Fuchs DWD 6/7/24


Your kidneys are your body's unsung heroes, but are you giving them the TLC they deserve? Join Pharmacist Ben as he dives deep into the world of kidney health and empowers you to optimize your body's natural filtration system through the power of nutrition.

Pharmacist Ben treated us all with a wealth of informative insight into the function of our Kidney’s and the necessity of clean Blood in our bodies.


Two great points to keep in mind given by Pharmacist Ben is that all disease is cell disease and all disease is a function of dirty Blood. For Blood to be healthy it must be slightly alkaline and it has a very small window within which it operates to be healthy. When it moves out of this small window, we do not feel good.


Tune in to find out what the level should be and learn more.


We should treat Kidney Disease as a Blood Sugar problem, so work on Blood Sugar!!!


An important function of the Kidney’s is to activate consumed Vitamin D and activated Vitamin D is responsible for Calcium absorption.


Kidney’s can also become starved of Blood. If this is the case then you get back to the Digestive System.


An important point Pharmacist Ben tells us is that nutrients help drugs to work better.


