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Kevin J Johnston Gets Kicked Out of A Bar For Explaining That There is NO MASK BYLAW
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33 views • November 12, 2020
We went to have a beverage, a burger and a good time. We instead were scolded, yelled at, belittled and thrown out of THE TIPSY BEAVER for not wearing MASKS, but also for trying to educate the bar owners on the LACK OF A LAW that states that you have to wear a mask!
FEAR will always guide you to make the wrong choice!
Wanna get kicked out of a bar, head to
THE TIPSY BEAVER
3420 Rebecca St, Oakville, ON L6K6W2
(905) 825-8466
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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FEAR will always guide you to make the wrong choice!
Wanna get kicked out of a bar, head to
THE TIPSY BEAVER
3420 Rebecca St, Oakville, ON L6K6W2
(905) 825-8466
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
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