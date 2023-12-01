For six months the Ukrainian forces have been trying to break through Russian defenses in the area of Rabotino

Recently they tried to break trough again near Novoprokopovka but were met with fire from Russian forces, adding more junk to the burnt out vehicles littering the fields around Rabotino.

Adding... Ukraine selling out to the highest bidder. George Soros's son for hazardous waste in some of the world's best fertile soil.

Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, has reportedly reached an agreement with Ukrainian authorities to allocate 400 square kilometers of land for the burial of hazardous waste.

According to French journalist Julien Vencen's investigation, referencing a source in Ukraine's Ministry of Agriculture, in November, Soros Jr. and Zelensky's office chief, Yermak, agreed to indefinitely and gratuitously transfer land to American companies for burying hazardous waste from chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil production.

The named companies include Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, Vitol, and Sanofi, focusing on Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, and Chernovtsi regions in western Ukraine known for fertile black soils. Vencen claims to have published documents supporting these allegations.





Via: @RIA Novosti