WiFi Router Radio Frequency Measurement

Measuring the radio frequency emissions of a WiFi router with the Gigahertz Solutions HFE 35C meter, as well as a cheap option to reduce RF emissions by 90%.
WiFi router guards:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=wifi+router+guard
Mesh file box:
