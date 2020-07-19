© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Be Unequally Yoked In These End-Times!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • July 19, 2020
Don't Be Unequally Yoked In These EndTimes!
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
Are you Unequally Yoked? 🤔
Find out what God has to say In His Word concerning," unequally yoked." There are many aspects of what the Bible refers to as being "unequally yoked", from the corporate worldwide Beast governments to the Harlot apostate churches, down to the relationships between individuals and family members. There is great persecution coming upon God's people in these last days. Now is not the time to be unequally yoked with unbelievers!
There is a time coming when all those who are not under the blood of Jesus Christ will be taken over by evil, demonic influences; not only in this worldly Babylonish system but also in the apostate religious system. Judas and Jezebel spirits are in operation even to this day in order to betray and destroy true believers.
It is oftentimes more dangerous to be in a relationship with lukewarm Christians than the lost people of this world, as Jesus Himself found out during His earthly ministry. As He told us in Matthew 24:9,10, "Then shall they deliver you up unto tribulation, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all the nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many stumble, and shall deliver up one another, and shall hate one another."
Don't allow the enemy an open door through being unequally yoked with unbelievers. Isaiah 60:2, "For, behold, darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the peoples;"
2 Cor. 6:17, "Wherefore Come ye out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, And touch no unclean thing; And I will receive you,"
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Episode 2164 David Eells, UBM, Unleavened Bread Ministries
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
Are you Unequally Yoked? 🤔
Find out what God has to say In His Word concerning," unequally yoked." There are many aspects of what the Bible refers to as being "unequally yoked", from the corporate worldwide Beast governments to the Harlot apostate churches, down to the relationships between individuals and family members. There is great persecution coming upon God's people in these last days. Now is not the time to be unequally yoked with unbelievers!
There is a time coming when all those who are not under the blood of Jesus Christ will be taken over by evil, demonic influences; not only in this worldly Babylonish system but also in the apostate religious system. Judas and Jezebel spirits are in operation even to this day in order to betray and destroy true believers.
It is oftentimes more dangerous to be in a relationship with lukewarm Christians than the lost people of this world, as Jesus Himself found out during His earthly ministry. As He told us in Matthew 24:9,10, "Then shall they deliver you up unto tribulation, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all the nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many stumble, and shall deliver up one another, and shall hate one another."
Don't allow the enemy an open door through being unequally yoked with unbelievers. Isaiah 60:2, "For, behold, darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the peoples;"
2 Cor. 6:17, "Wherefore Come ye out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, And touch no unclean thing; And I will receive you,"
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Episode 2164 David Eells, UBM, Unleavened Bread Ministries
Keywords
bible studyunequally yokeddavid eells unleavened breadbiblical teachingdavid eellsubmdavid eells youtubeubm david eellsin depth bible studyunequally yoked endtimesunequally yoked relationships meaningunequally yoked marriage divorceunequally yoked relationships in the biblebe ye not unequally yoked together with unbelieversunequally yoked marriageunequally yoked sermonunequally yoked friendshipsseperate unbeliversunequally yoked relationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.