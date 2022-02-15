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Twilight of the Archons [2021 - Robert Bonomo]
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25 views • February 15, 2022
https://youtu.be/HsYTsdBCBdE
https://www.thecactusland.com/2021/02/twilight-of-archons.html
This film examines the current materialist paradigm by looking at our consumer oriented society and its focus on money and exploring alternatives based on consciousness.
With contributions from thinkers such as Joseph Campbell and Richard Werner, it deconstructs the gospel of Netflix, Apple and Google and proposes new ways to approach these troubled times.
Robert Bonomo is a novelist, blogger and filmmaker.
You can see more about him on his blog, www.thecactusland.com
https://www.thecactusland.com/2021/02/twilight-of-archons.html
This film examines the current materialist paradigm by looking at our consumer oriented society and its focus on money and exploring alternatives based on consciousness.
With contributions from thinkers such as Joseph Campbell and Richard Werner, it deconstructs the gospel of Netflix, Apple and Google and proposes new ways to approach these troubled times.
Robert Bonomo is a novelist, blogger and filmmaker.
You can see more about him on his blog, www.thecactusland.com
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