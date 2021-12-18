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EXPOSED! US Accuses China Of BRAIN CONTROL Technology! - The Pot Is Calling The Kettle BLACK!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news of the US accusing China of brain control technology. This has lead to sanctions and trade restrictions.
In this video, we break down the history of mind control from the US to Israel to Britain to China.
From MK Ultra to the Tavistock Institute. From Operation Mockingbird to actual mind control technologies and the upcoming Neuralink. This is only the beginning.

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsmind controlchinaxi jinpingnwobidenmk ultrabrainwashingelon musktargetedoperation mockingbirdvoluntaryismtavistockneuralinkjosh sigurdsonwam
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