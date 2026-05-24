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Kiev after the Russian retribution
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Kyiv after the Russian attack.

Adding:

Two Majors #Review #Summary for the morning of May 24, 2026

▪️ The past week was accompanied by massive strikes of Ukrainian UAVs on Russia's rear regions. From May 16 to 22, 2026, 4,184 enemy drones were shot down. The enemy targeted infrastructure and energy facilities. The strike on Starobelsk in the LNR was particularly cynical - UAF drones attacked a training building and a dormitory with children aged 14-18, more than 35 teenagers were injured, 21 people were killed. There were reports of drone strikes on an oil depot in Novorossiysk (fire), damage in Moscow, Sevastopol, Kaluga, Rostov, Belgorod regions. Today's use of the "Orekh" and a massive strike on Kyiv will predictably be called a "strike of retaliation". However, the demonstration of the Russian Armed Forces' combat capabilities in Belaya Tserkov, rather than in Kyiv or other strategic and even symbolic objects, no longer inspires optimistic moods of the times of the first "Orekh".

▪️ Our troops carried out group strikes on military-industrial enterprises, energy facilities, logistics, ports, and UAF dislocation points in the enemy's rear areas - Poltava, Kharkov region, and other enemy rear areas. The task of undermining the Kyiv regime's capabilities to produce and use strike drones is understandable, but how to solve it if the Russian Defense Ministry itself has already published data on the locations of UAV production for the UAF in Europe.

▪️ In the combat contact zone of the Russian Armed Forces, pressure on the enemy continues. The "North" group of troops liberated the settlements of Volokhovka and Shesterek in the Kharkiv region, established control over new territories in the Sumy region (advance of up to 800-1200 m on 20 sections). In the Zaporizhia direction, Far Eastern warriors liberated Verkhnyaya Tersa, solving the task of reaching Orekh from the flank. However, tactical advances of both sides generally do not affect the operational situation. In the Kuian, Pokrovsk, and Konstantinovsk directions, assault units are methodically improving their positions.

▪️ The enemy is cutting off logistics at the operational depth in the Zaporozhye region with American drones. In the Zaporozhye region and Sevastopol, restrictions on fuel sales to individuals have been introduced to avoid a fuel collapse.

▪️ The visit of the Supreme Leader to China (right after Trump) became one of the main events of the week. Agreements on deepening strategic partnership, trade, technology, and security were reached. China will gladly continue to buy our useful minerals (at hyper-discounts, of course), selling us back products with a high level of processing and added value. However, China also sells drones and components to Kyiv.

▪️ Negotiations with the USA have been suspended, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He directly stated that they are "unproductive", although Washington reserves the role of a mediator. This effectively removes any foreign policy restrictions on Russia from the times of the "Spirit of Anchorage" and gives it a free hand. A local truce in Aleishki (Kherson region) to withdraw the civilian population from the isolated settlement is still in the air. NATO and the UK are conducting large-scale exercises on scenarios of direct confrontation with Russia, demonstrating that the West continues to delay the conflict and support the Kyiv regime. Russia is not going to give peace to anyone.

The summary was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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