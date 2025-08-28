© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
India Alerts Pakistan on Flood Risk | First Official Warning in Months
India has officially warned Pakistan about the risk of flooding caused by heavy rain in the upper reaches of shared rivers Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej. This alert marks the first official communication between the countries on flood risk in months, emphasizing the need for preparedness in Pakistan’s Punjab region. Coordination aims to mitigate potential disasters and protect millions. Stay updated with the latest developments and safety information.
