X22 REPORT Ep. 3089b - Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3089b - June 8, 2023

Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence





Trump is leading the [DS] down a path that will not be able to escape, everything they are doing to Trump will boomerang on them and people will see the treasonous crimes. Durham didn't report on the DNC hack because Assange will be delivering that information. [JS] is trying to get Trump on the Espionage act, this will be used against the [DS]. Military Intelligence is the key, the people plus Trump are the stone.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!