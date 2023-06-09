Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3089b - Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3089b - June 8, 2023

Assange On Deck, Communication Blackout, State Secrets, Military Intelligence


 Trump is leading the [DS] down a path that will not be able to escape, everything they are doing to Trump will boomerang on them and people will see the treasonous crimes. Durham didn't report on the DNC hack because Assange will be delivering that information. [JS] is trying to get Trump on the Espionage act, this will be used against the [DS]. Military Intelligence is the key, the people plus Trump are the stone.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


