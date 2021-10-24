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On Targeted Individuals --by jabs or swabs, like Steve Quayle, Max Igan, Rus Dizdar
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227 views • October 24, 2021
Fight or Flight? Just some thoughts and images on surviving the End-times 7-year Tribulation. Rev 12:14 --And to the woman was given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the "wilderness", into her place; where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the Serpent.
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