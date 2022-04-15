© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doc Tracy Physcian Investigator -- Lawson's Hunt from America's Frontline Doctors
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • April 15, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vytqog-doc-tracy-pi-s1-e1-lawsons-hunt.html
Frontline Films™ by AFLDS.org presents ‘Doc Tracy, Physician Investigator’ - Season 1, Episode 1: ‘Lawson’s Hunt’. Doc Tracy tracks down the California bureaucrat leading a sinister hunt to silence and terminate doctors from the frontlines. Exposing pseudoscience, fake news, and fraudulent experts ~ crack the case at DocTracy.org
Frontline Films™ by AFLDS.org presents ‘Doc Tracy, Physician Investigator’ - Season 1, Episode 1: ‘Lawson’s Hunt’. Doc Tracy tracks down the California bureaucrat leading a sinister hunt to silence and terminate doctors from the frontlines. Exposing pseudoscience, fake news, and fraudulent experts ~ crack the case at DocTracy.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.