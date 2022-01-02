Protests in Europe: Police in Amsterdam clash with anti-lockdown protesters

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Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square, after the protesters violated a ban on holding public gatherings during the latest wave of coronavirus infections. As crowds marched, they played music and held yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to the government measures before being pushed away from Amsterdam's Museum Square as riot police marched across the grass to clear the area, sending the demonstrators into nearby streets after the municipality later issued an emergency order for people to leave.