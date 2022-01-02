Protests in Europe: Police in Amsterdam clash with anti-lockdown protesters

Riot police tried to break up thousands of Dutch protesters as crowds gathered in Amsterdam to protest Covid lockdown and vaccination measures in the Netherlands today. Demonstrators, most of whom didn't wear masks and ignored social distancing guidelines, defied the local government's outlawing of the protest due to fears some demonstrators might be planning to attend 'prepared for violence'. Videos on social media showed one man escaping a police dog biting his hand, and, in other clips, showed chaos unfolding as crowds ran around the city. Some could also be seen being hit with batons as authorities tried to break up the march.



Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square, after the protesters violated a ban on holding public gatherings during the latest wave of coronavirus infections. As crowds marched, they played music and held yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to the government measures before being pushed away from Amsterdam's Museum Square as riot police marched across the grass to clear the area, sending the demonstrators into nearby streets after the municipality later issued an emergency order for people to leave.