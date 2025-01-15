Girl was raped at five - Police asked her if she consented - UK

When I came forward about my abuse, I remember being asked by a detective from the CSE team whether I had “consented” to sexual activity at any point.

I was five when I was first abused.

And like 96.5% of sex abuse cases, CPS refused to take my abusers to court.

Then, I went on national TV with Mark Steyn to discuss child sexual exploitation in my hometown and the fact that little girls are still being raped and exploited on council estates in Telford today.

The police came banging on my door the next day after searching every address I’d ever lived at.

They tried to demand that I go to the police station for an “interview” and tried to intimidate me into silence because:

“When you go on national TV to discuss grooming gangs, you should expect us to come to you.”

This isn’t a thing of the past. This is the present.

Source @The Yorkshire Lass





