X22 REPORT- All Assets [F][D] Deployed, Checkmate, When Do Birds Sing?

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The [DS] is continuing to lose. Their entire pandemic push, with the vaccine mandates is now falling apart. The Supreme court has ruled that the vaccine mandates are unconstitutional, this doesn't mean that the [DS] will stop. They are now in the process of covering up what they did. Trump is allowing the [DS] to be completely exposed to the world and the people are seeing it all. The walls are closing in on Fauci, it's only a matter of time. The [DS] has all assets deployed, they are preparing something, be ready, [FF] in the works, change of news cycle coming.
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