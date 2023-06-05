https://gettr.com/post/p2iva2y8fa2

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Founder of LFA TV Jeremy Herrell (GETTR:@jeremyherrell): The United States of America that we know, we love, and that we grew up in, is no longer here. If CCP is willing to let their own people, orphans, and children have no home, no hope, no love, nothing, what are they willing to do to all the other people in the world? So people need to understand the CCP is not your friend at all.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】LFA电视台创始人杰里米·埃雷尔(GETTR:@jeremyherrell)：我们所熟知、热爱和成长的美国已经面目全非。中共让自己的国民、孤儿和孩子无家可归，看不到希望，感受不到爱，一无所有，那他们又会怎样对待其他国家的人呢？因此，人们要明白中共根本不是你们的朋友。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





